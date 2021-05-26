When I watch the morning news shows, they talk a lot about the stress and challenges that each of us face. All adults have had health, money and family issues at different times during their life. None of us have a crystal ball to see what lies in our future. Columnist Ann Landers wrote, “When life’s problems seem overwhelming, look around and see what other people are coping with. You may consider yourself fortunate.”
When I think of this quote, it reminds me of how fortunate I am. I live a blessed life.
For the most part, I have good health for someone my age. I go for my daily walks, bike when the weather is good, and do my dumbbell exercises a few days a week. I feel for some of my friends who have serious health issues, and I feel for all families who have lost someone to COVID-19, cancer or one of a thousand other diseases.
Financially, I live better than most. I’m retired, not on the French Rivera, but if I am smart with my money, I can afford to play golf, eat out on occasion, pay my bills and travel a few times a year. I can also help my kids and grandkids with their expenses because raising a family today is a challenge. I feel fortunate because some people still live payday to payday and struggle at the end of the month to cover their expenses.
Everyone has family issues. My brother recently had a massive heart attack. I was thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and happy that he is back home walking his dog. A month from now or six months from now, our family may face another challenge. Challenges are what define a family and being there for your family is important. Your contribution may be financial, but usually it takes on simpler forms like picking up the kids from school, babysitting, taking someone to the doctor, letting someone borrow the car or tools, or fixing a meal or visiting an elderly aunt or uncle.
When I look around, I see others less fortunate than me. I see the single parent having to raise their kids on their own. I see people having to work more than one job to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. I see the nurse who works a long day at the hospital tending to the needs of a patient who is living day to day. I see those with addictions and those with disabilities who struggle with simple tasks that we all take for granted.
Life is tough, and for some of us it can be overwhelming. For anyone like myself who seems to be more fortunate than others, we need to not only show compassion for those who struggle, but also assist them in whatever ways we can. It is just the right thing to do.
