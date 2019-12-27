Ingredients for the Sriracha Chicken:
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1 cup canned pineapple chunks (in light syrup or own juice, divided)
2 tablespoons Sriracha hot sauce or another Asian hot sauce
2 Tbsp honey
2 green onions, thinly sliced with white parts and green parts separated
1 1/4 lb skinless, boneless, thinly sliced chicken breasts (cut into 1-inch strips)
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon ground Black pepper
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 can sliced water chestnuts (drained)
For the wild rice:
3 teaspoons canola oil (divided)
2 5-ounce containers fresh baby spinach
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup wild rice (rinsed)
1 1/2 cups water
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground Black pepper
Directions for the Sriracha Chicken:
In a small bowl, combine ½ cup pineapple juice, Sriracha, and honey. Stir to combine and reserve. Thinly slice the scallions, separating the white parts from the green parts. Reserve.
Slice the chicken breasts into 1-inch strips and place into a large Ziploc bag or a large bowl. Add cornstarch and pepper, stirring or shaking to distribute onto the chicken.
Warm oil in a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté until chicken is golden on the outside and fully cooked on the inside, about 7 to 10 minutes depending on thickness.
Stir in 1 cup pineapple chunks, scallion whites, and water chestnuts. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Pour in Sriracha mixture and increase heat to high. Let mixture boil and thicken, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir again. Serve chicken over the wild rice. Garnish with the scallion greens.
For the wild rice:
In a medium heavy-duty pot, warm 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add half of 1 container of spinach into the pot, stirring until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining spinach until all of it is wilted.
Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Stir in garlic, cooking until fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add wild rice, stirring constantly until rice is coated in oil, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Pour in water and add salt and pepper. Increase the heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Cover and reduce heat so rice is at a high simmer, around medium-low heat. Cook until all the water is evaporated and some of the rice has “popped” open, about 45 to 60 minutes.
Fluff the rice to serve.
