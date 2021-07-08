For many years, the summer featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming to large cities to take over hotels and fill restaurants as they attended their annual conventions.
In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world since 1897.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28, 2021.
Dave and Courtney Salsbury of Angola have been attending these conventions for more than 40 years; the last 14 with their daughters Addison and Audrey. Though at times getting off from work and traveling three hours roundtrip for three days presented challenges, the family always made this a priority because, as Courtney Salsbury said, “You get exactly what you need.”
The family appreciates the benefits of a virtual convention. Both daughters said excitedly, “There are less distractions!”
Though they all miss the association and the large crowd singing in unison, they enjoy worshipping together in the comfort of their own home. Courtney Salsbury said, “With it being spread out like it is, I can concentrate better ... we can rewind and watch it again. I love it.”
The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
