Purdue Extension continues to partner with the North Central Regional Center for Rural Development (NCRCRD) to provide a free webinar series related to the opioid crisis.
Please mark your calendars for Thursday, April 9 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time for the next webinar in the series, “The Childhood Trauma—Addiction—Incarceration Pipeline: A National Public Health Crisis Compounded in Rural Areas.”
Rural areas experience disproportionately high rates of childhood trauma, combined with limited resources to identify and treat responses to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
Montana State University (MSU) Professor and Extension Community Health Specialist David Young will review research connecting untreated ACEs and substance overdose rates, poor health outcomes, and high suicide rates in context of the Opioid Crisis in the United States.
Discussion will offer a framework for health disparities revolving the criminal justice system as a major public health issue, illustrating the way ACEs and substance misuse feed into high imprisonment rates across the country.
The presentation will also review current trainings and tools available to promote trauma-informed, resilience-oriented communities, what states are doing at both ends of the trauma-to-prison pipeline regarding interventions and prevention, and discuss the importance of medication addiction treatment (MAT) of inmates during incarceration and upon release into the community.
The webinar will be a valuable resource for those working in the substance abuse and public health arenas.
Access the free webinar the day of the event by visiting ncrcrd.adobeconnect.com/ncrcrd1.
Please consider attending the upcoming webinar and share the opportunity with others, as anyone is welcome to attend.
Share with your coalitions, community partners, industries, task forces, System of Care, schools, health providers, community-based organizations, students, etc.
Archived webinars from this series are also available online at canr.msu.edu/ncrcrd/webinars/rural_health_and_safety_education.
