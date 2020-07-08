COLDWATER, Mich. — With a rotating cast of Tibbits Summer Theatre alumni couples, Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan will present four readers theatre performances of “Love Letters” July 30 through Aug 1.
A special retirement reception celebrating Tibbits’ Artistic Director Charles Burr will follow the Saturday matinee.
Time magazine sums up “Love Letters” like this: “Few plays have been tinier, or more beautiful than this tender sketch of the bond between two people who cannot live with, or without, each other.”
In this two-person production, letters exchanged over a lifetime despite each going their separate ways. Beginning with childhood thank you notes and postcards, moving into letters through boarding school, college and their adult lives navigating their marriages, children and daily struggles.
“Love Letters” will be presented with a different couple each performance. All of the performers have extensive history with Tibbits Summer Theatre, some going back more than 30 years. The 7 p.m. opening night performance on Thursday, July 30 will feature Peter Riopelle and Stephanie Burdick. The Friday, July 31, 7 p.m. show will showcase Craig Hammerlind and Suzanne Ogden Timler. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Aug 1 will feature Charles Burr and Gloria Logan, with the 7 p.m. show that night showcasing Paul Kerr and Kiersten Vorheis.
While other summer theatre productions are fully staged readers theatre or concert-style performances, Burr said, “We aren’t taking any liberties with this production. We are doing exactly what the playwright wanted, which was sitting and reading the letters ... Each of our alumni couples has some sort of history with each other, whether they are friends who met here, began their relationship as a student/teacher, or are currently married. Each couple will bring a different value to the friendship that’s talked about in the play. Each show will be a very different reading because you have eight very distinct personalities which will seep through."
Production supervision will be provided by Burr. Catie Blencowe will provide lighting design, Leon Kriser with set design, and Weston Felker with sound design, with Rachel Marengere as stage manager and Bryce Dansby as master electrician.
“Love Letters” and the TST Season are presented through the generous sponsorship support of Coldwater Board of Public Utilities; Parrish Excavating, Inc.; and Frederick Family Dental. Additional sponsors include Coldwater Orthodontics; Dr. Jon and Seibra Herbener; Stan and Judy Bushouse; Great Lakes Chiropractic; Honor Credit Union; Coldwater Exchange Club; Matthew C. Christopher, DDS; and Vested Risk Strategies.
Tickets for “Love Letters” are $20 including fees for all seats, with discounts available to Tibbits members. A special retirement reception honoring Burr will take place at 3:30 p.m. after his 2 p.m. performance on Aug 1. After the 7 p.m. Aug 1 performance, the public is also invited to join the cast and crew for a talkback to discuss the show and ask questions.
Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, through the Tibbits Box office at the theatre 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029. Tibbits is located at 14 S. Hanchett Street, in Coldwater. For more information call or visit Tibbits.org.
Tibbits has revamped its summer theatre schedule to respect social distancing guidelines and still offer the quality professional entertainment that has become synonymous with Tibbits Summer Theatre. Tibbits has added Plexiglas at points of sale, revised its seating, taken additional cleaning steps to ensure the safety of patrons and staff and encourages the use of masks.
