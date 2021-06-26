MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center for the Arts is pleased to offer a new six-week songwriting workshop with favorite local performer Jim Oliver.
Whether a seasoned working musician or a beginning songwriter, Jim Oliver’s workshop will help songwriters take their work to the next level. Participants will learn to define song structures, use simple language to write songs that sound organic, write using real experiences, edit the songs they’ve written and more.
The class is for ages 16 and up and will take place in-person in the Downstage Club at The Franke Center. It will takes place on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m., July 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 12, and 19. The cost is $100 for the six-week session.
Jim Oliver has been writing songs since 1981 and has written and recorded about 300 songs. He landed cuts on three Joshua Creek albums.
He also placed songs in the movie Fathers Of Faith. Jim wrote and released four albums of Christmas music, including a single song publishing deal with Justin Wilde’s Holiday Music called Christmas in The Kitchen. He has promoted and participated in workshops featuring songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman, Annie Roboff, Walt Alderidge, Audrey Assad and Kathy Mattea.
Jim is a member of ASCAP and of SongU.com. He was a volunteer regional workshop coordinator of The Nashville Songwriters Association International for many years. Currently, Jim is the lead vocalist for a local band called The Edge and is also a member of the acoustic bands COW and JimJam.
To sign up for the workshops or to get more information, visit www.TheFranke.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.