Christmas is a gift of love.
Many of us are walking wounded. We are injured by things that life throws at us. That can be not getting the love that we crave from birth. Babies need nourishment but if they are not held, nuzzled and hugged, they can stop growing.
When it happens as we get older, then we have wounds, we may grow, but the pain is real. Friends might have wounded you. Middle school and high school can leave some might big wounds. A job, spouse, etc. might have hurt you. The list is long.
John 3:16 makes it very clear, “For GOD so LOVED the world that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
God is love. Some parts of the Bible show us the love story between God and His people. God made a world to be lived in as well as enjoyed. Water not only for drinking but for play, cleaning, health and more. This is love. As we live in a country surrounded by beautiful lakes and streams, we understand this. God made mountains for viewing and for hiking to conquer. God gave us rules to guide us due to His love for us. There was manna when food was needed.
Life can throw us many curves. Life can hurt. Jesus understands that. Jesus was misunderstood by the masses of people. Jesus was despised. People spoke about him. People went from screaming his name in excitement to plotting his demise as well as hurling insults. His hand-picked friend betrayed him. Jesus knows our pain.
Lean into the LOVE of Jesus. If you are feeling unloved, broken, or forgotten this Christmas read these passages to remind you:
Loving someone different than you
Luke 10:25-37 (The Good Samaritan)
Seeing the forgotten person/judge person
John 4:1-42 (The Woman at the Well)
Seeing someone despised for their job
Luke 19:1-10 (Zaccheus)
Seeing children who were not seen or heard at that time
Matthew 19:14 (Let the Children come)
Healing someone ill for years
Matthew 9:20-22,Mark 5:25-34,Luke 8:43-48 (Bleeding Woman)
Healing a man
John 9 (Jesus heals a man blind from birth)
Healing of the dead
Mark 5:21-43 & John 11:38-44 (Jarius’ daughter & Lazurus)
Learn more about Jesus and discover the love that God wants you to experience.
Merry Christmas and may your New Year be filled with the love only God can give. The Word of God has the power to change lives, won’t you allow it to this year?
