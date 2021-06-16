ANGOLA — Those who enjoy fine food and wine will have the opportunity to experience both as Bon Appetit and Satek Winery host a Wine Pairing and Tasting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Held in Club Z, the clubhouse for Trine University’s Zollner Golf Course, the event will include a four-course gourmet meal. Several dishes will feature Satek’s fine wines as ingredients, and those who attend will have the opportunity to try the wines themselves.
The meal opens with Rotolo of Golfi Di Napoli Ricotta with Summer Herbs and Chef-Grown Green Garlic Pesto, featuring Brown Butter made with Satek’s Traminette.
A vinaigrette including Satek’s Whimsy will augment Tender Lettuces with Michigan Strawberries, Caprini Creamery Feta and Pistachio Brittle.
The main course, Cumin and Chili Rubbed Short Rib with Cherry Butter, will be complemented by a bordelaise featuring Satek’s Jackpot, as well Yukon Gold Puree and Grilled Fennel.
A Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chantilly Cream and Raspberry Coulis will complete the meal.
Tickets for the Wine Pairing and Tasting are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling 665-4278.
