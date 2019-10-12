Holy Family holding Saturday Suppers
ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will hold its Saturday Supper from 5-8 p.m. today.
The meal will be lasagna and is a free will donation toward the Growing in Grace fund.
The November dinner will be on Nov. 9 and will feature chicken spaghetti.
Purdue Extension holding Domino’s Fundraiser
ANGOLA — Order from Domino’s Pizza, Angola, 801 S. Wayne St., all day on Oct. 17 and a portion of all sales will be donated to the Purdue Extension of Steuben County to help fund community programming.
Opportunities provided by the Purdue Extension include co-parenting classes, farm safety programs, anti-bullying efforts, drone education, youth fishing workshops, conservation field day, spring garden series, school programs and more.
PH High School scheduling parent/teacher conferences
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Teachers at Prairie Heights High School will be holding parent-teacher conferences from 4-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Parents can contact teachers directly to schedule an appointment or they may stop by to meet with teachers as appointments are not required.
During this night any unpaid textbook contracts can be paid, students can purchase your yearbooks for $50 with Mr. Varner and report cards will be available for pick up by parents in the guidance department.
If parents are unable to attend conferences, report cards will be mailed on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Learn to build a
basic emergency
kit at Caleo Cafe
ANGOLA — Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Tammy Bowen will present a short program on how to build a basic disaster emergency kit on Oct. 28 from 4:30-4:45 p.m. at Caleo Cafe, Angola.
She will also share information about other Red Cross programs.
Drop-in coloring will also take place on Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by Caleo Cafe and Angola Neighborhood Watch.
Call 665-3929 or 665-6800 to register. Registration for the talk is appreciated, but not mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.