ANGOLA — The following marriage licenses were recently approved by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• John Curin and Colleen Barry, both of LaGrange, Illinois
• Benjamin Walter, Angola, and Jacinda Fogle, Albion
• Miguel Martinez, Edon, Ohio and Tara Caswell, Fremont
• Steven Baker, Hamilton, and Eulalia Hernandez, Auburn
• James Watkins, Fremont, and Dawn Minnick, LaGrange
• Adam Helms and Caitlin Bohner, both of Montpelier, Ohio
• Brian Weber, Northville, Michigan, and Molly Wehrenberg, Fremont
• Ryan Farver and Sierra Hoyle, Hamilton
• Edward Thomas and Mary Gerardot, Hudson
• Kacee Phillips, Hicksville, Ohio, and Matthew Hampshier, Fairborn, Ohio
• Cory Oakley and Hope Hagaman, Orland
• Alan Ponzio and Deborah Ponzio, both of Maumee, Ohio
• Hunter Leskowyak and Chelsea Sherburne, both of Fremont
