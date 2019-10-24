Alaeric Joseph Peyrse Trowbridge was born on Oct. 15, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 5 pounds 13 ounces to Kree and Derreck Trowbridge of Angola. Grandparents are Joseph and Leanne Jenkot of Fremont. He joins a sister, Mina, 4, and a brother, Kato, 1.
Emery Jane Karst was born on Oct. 16, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces to Cheyanne Stetler and Adam Karst, Angola. Grandparents include Frank Stetler and Amanda Cummings of Angola and Valorie Slaughter of Wawaka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.