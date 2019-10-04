Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. Creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese’s usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons grape seed oil or coconut oil, divided
• 1 cup chopped onion
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more for garnish
• 5 cups cubed (1-inch) peeled butternut squash
• 1 fifteen ounce can light coconut milk, divided
• 2 cups low-sodium no-chicken broth or chicken broth
• 1 small apple, thinly sliced, divided
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon lime juice
• 4 slices whole-wheat country bread
• 1 cup shredded smoked Gouda or Cheddar cheese
• Ground pepper for garnish
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about three minutes.
Add cumin, turmeric and cayenne; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add squash, coconut milk (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish, if desired), broth, half the apple slices and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Remove from heat.
Puree the soup in the pan using an immersion blender or in batches in a blender.
Divide 1/2 cup cheese between 2 slices of bread. Top with the remaining apple slices, cheese and bread. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and cook until lightly browned on both sides and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes per side. Cut in half. Garnish the soup with the reserved coconut milk, more cayenne and ground pepper, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.