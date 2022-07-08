Today
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Tri-Lakes Lions Club Chicken Barbecue — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 528 N. Main St., Columbia City.
Homemade Ice Cream Social — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville. Full menu: carry-outs available.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Association — meeting, 7 p.m., Annex, north side of LaGrange County Courthouse in LaGrange. Plans will be finalized for the 40th anniversary show Aug. 11-13.
Sunday, July 10
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, July 11
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Tuesday, July 12
Roz Puppets: summer show, “The Magic Fish,” 10 a.m., NCPL Albion branch.
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Noble County Council on Aging Open House — noon to 2 p.m., 561 S. Main St., Kendallville. Tour the new senior center and meet community partners; light refreshments.
Parkview Parkinson’s Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improve quality of life.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Farmers Market — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Wednesday, July 13
Roz Puppets: summer show, “The Magic Fish,” 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell branch.
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Afternoon Book Club: for adults, 1:30 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell. Book choice is “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
Thursday, July 14
The CLC Café — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville Lunch special: hot dogs and chili dogs. Operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Book Club — discussion for adults, noon, NCPL-Avilla branch. Book selection is “A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler.
Roz Puppets: summer show, “The Magic Fish, 1 p.m., NCPL-Avilla branch.
Friday, July 15
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, July 16
Avilla Community Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Eley Memorial Park, West Albion Street, Avilla; hosted by ReStore Avilla.
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and Snacks concession.
American Legion Post 240 Lunch-In — drive-through sandwich meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Avilla Town Hall, downtown Avilla, Meal: $6 per person; choice of hamburger, pork burger or hot dog sandwich with chips and drink.
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Sunday, July 17
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, July 18
Noble County Pork Producers Fair Stand — open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Tuesday, July 19
Parkview Stroke Support Group — 4 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Enriches lives of those affected by stroke through educational programs, social activities and group discussion.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Craft Therapy: for adults, 5:30 p.m., NCPL-Avilla. Make a mosquito-repellent candle.
Craft Therapy: for adults 6 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell. Make bookmarks and car coaster from epoxy resin. Registration required.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Wednesday, July 20
The CLC Café — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Lunch special: pulled pork. Operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Thursday, July 21
The CLC Café — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Lunch special: pulled pork. Operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Teen Trivia: Fairy Tales: July 21 at 5 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell branch. Teens can register to test their knowledge of fairy tales and make a whimsical fairy jar craft.
Friends of Noble County Public Library — meeting, 6 p.m., near the big window, NCPL-Albion branch.
Friday, July 22
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, July 23
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Howe Lions Chicken Barbecue — King;s Chicken Barbecue, 10 a.m. until sold out, LaGrange County Courthouse and at the Howe Farmers Market.
Sunday, July 24
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, July 25
Noble County Democrat Women — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Pizza Forum, Kendallville.
Tuesday, July 26
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in Grades 6-12.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Wednesday, July 27
The CLC Café — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Lunch special: chicken salad. Operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Noble County Parks & Recreation Summit 2022 — 10 a.m. to noon, Dekko room, lower level, Noble County South Complex, 2090 N. S.R. 9, Albion. Free admission; networking, community and organizational updates, opportunities for collaboration, leveraging of funds, question-and-answer, and discussion. RSVP: https://bit.ly/3wGO7u.
Thursday, July 28
TThe CLC Café — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Lunch special: chicken salad. Operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Book Club for Adults: discussion, 6:30 p.m., Oasis Room, NCPL-Albion branch. Book selection is “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed.
Friday, July 29
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, July 30
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
East Noble Class of 1972 Reunion — 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Sylvan Cellars Event Center, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City. Admission: $10 per person at the door; food and dessert provided. Email ENHSclassof72@gmail.com to confirm attendance for planning purposes.
Sunday, July 31
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, Aug. 1
Advance Rome City — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sylvan Cellars Events and Tasting Room, 2725 E. Northport Road, Wolcottville, on S.R. 9 north of Rome City.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Friday, Aug. 5
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Avilla Community Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Eley Memorial Park, West Albion Street, Avilla; hosted by ReStore Avilla.
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Parkview Parkinson’s Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improve quality of life.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Farmers Market — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Friday, Aug. 12
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, Aug. 15
Faith Preschool Open House — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., Kendallville. Children who are age 3 to 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2022 are eligible to register for the the 2022-23 school year. Call 347-2616.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Parkview Stroke Support Group — 4 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Enriches lives of those affected by stroke through educational programs, social activities and group discussion.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 260-343-8172.
Friday, Aug. 19
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, Aug. 22
Noble County Democrat Women — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Pizza Forum, Kendallville.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Friday, Aug. 26
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Avilla Community Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Eley Memorial Park, West Albion Street, Avilla; hosted by ReStore Avilla.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens — 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Open to 10 players in grades 6-12.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center, 112 S. Main St., Kendallville. Heal your hurts, habits and hang-ups; free meal at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-8172.
Friday, Sept. 2
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Avilla Community Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Eley Memorial Park, West Albion Street, Avilla; hosted by ReStore Avilla.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Growing Your Garden-Harvest Tips and Lunch — third class in a series, 10:30 a.m., Community Learning Center, 401. E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Sign up online at thecommunitylearningcenter.org or call 636-2111.
Saturday Sept. 10
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Old Tyme Popcorn Stand — open 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., corner of Main and William streets, Kendallville.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Avilla Community Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Eley Memorial Park, West Albion Street, Avilla; hosted by ReStore Avilla (Final Day).
Thursday, Sept. 22
Growing Your Garden-Year-End Garden Care — last class in the series, 10:30 a.m., Community Learning Center, 401. E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Sign up online at thecommunitylearningcenter.org or call 636-2111.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Monday, Sept. 26
Noble County Democrat Women — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Pizza Forum, Kendallville.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Monday, Oct. 3
Advance Rome City — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sylvan Cellars Events and Tasting Room, 2725 E. Northport Road, Wolcottville, on S.R. 9 north of Rome City
Saturday, Oct 8
Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Kendallville. Produce, handmade crafts, baked goods, and more from local vendors.
Saturday, Oct, 15
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Monday, Oct. 24
Noble County Democrat Women — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Pizza Forum, Kendallville.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Howe Farmers Market — open 7 a.m. to noon, Howe Town Park. Fresh, locally grown produce, local Amish baked goods, local crafts, coffee and snacks concession.
Monday, Nov. 7
Advance Rome City — meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sylvan Cellars Events and Tasting Room, 2725 E. Northport Road, Wolcottville, on S.R. 9 north of Rome City
Monday, Nov. 28
Noble County Democrat Women — meeting and Christmas party, 6:30 p.m., Pizza Forum, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.