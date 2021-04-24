LAKE JAMES — Lake James Lutheran Chapel is preparing for its 93rd year of summer ministry in 2021.
Since 1928 lake visitors have continued their tradition of worshipping at Lake James while away from home congregations. During the month of May the chapel, grounds and parsonage are made ready for 9 a.m. Sunday services running from the Sunday before Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends.
Each Sunday service is led by a different Christian minister who, along with his family, enjoys a weeklong stay at the parsonage for vacation and lake activities. Music provided by guest organists and choirs make each week’s worship and Christian fellowship unique and special.
The chapel is located on a wooded hillside in Glen Eden Springs on Lake James. There is seating inside the chapel, outside the chapel and in the chapel pavilion or remain in your car if desired. Dress for the service is casual, so come as you are to join in hearing God’s word in the natural setting that God has provided.
People of all faiths are welcome to come and join in worship as we enjoy time at one of the many lakes in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
For more details visit on Facebook, @LakeJamesLutheranChapel, online at lakejameslutheranchapel.com or by email at lakejameslutheranchapel@gmail.com.
