I’m currently doing the sermon series on the Canceled Culture and Jesus; with the focus on Jesus being in control of what is being canceled and what he would like to have canceled in the lives of mankind. So far, we’ve had several topics that have risen which include falling away, canceling our old selves, false teachings and canceling hatred. The message I’m about to do focuses on pride.
Some people may ask, why is pride so sinful? One of the greatest reasons that pride is so sinful is that it separates the arrogance of the proud in the way that they compose themselves and separate themselves from those who are “less than they” often brings up attitudes of bitterness, hatred, judgment and other sinful activities.
Pride often blinds us to the truth. Pride will often distort the thinking of those who have it where all the focus on his themselves and not the reality around them. It blinds us to the facts that we are sinners and that we need a Savior, who was found in Jesus Christ. And it is sinful because it turns people away from the things that the proudful are proud about. In one of the passages provided, you see how pride distanced us from God and from those whom we are called to serve.
Now there is a difference in taking pride in something and being proud (the arrogance). There is nothing wrong with taking pride in something you do or have accomplished; this is healthy and allows us to grow in our gifts and talents. However, when you focus more on yourself and your accomplishments and you believe yourself to be far greater than everyone else, this easily leads down the path to becoming sinful and it can push many people away from you. We are called to humble ourselves before God and others. The passages provided are good examples of how we should be able to take the gifts and talents that God has given us and to utilize them for His glory and to bring others into an intimacy with Him.
“Every man is a G.O.A.T. (greatest of all times) when it comes to sin. We do it well, we do it often and we do it willingly. I want to become the G.O.A.T. for repentance; to willfully admit my sins and to do it well — that is to acknowledge my sins in accordance to what God calls sin and not by man standards — to do it often and to willfully do my best to turn from them. This is what God desires and what Jesus died for.
As God revealed this to me, I wanted to make sure that this particular phrase stood out because this is my true heart’s desire in order to please God. I do not ever want myself or others to become so prideful that they do not need God. I do not ever want to think that I have a better handle as to define what sin is and is not in comparison to God who clearly describes to us what sin is in accordance to His will. The moment that I take more pride in man’s understanding versus God’s, I have lost my soul.
Pride makes it easy for us to be able to justify everything that we do and say, at least in our own eyes. It does not make it right in the eyes of God unless we consider God’s will to be first and foremost and then His will will guide us to humility and humbleness. The passage that is found in Philippians gives us the perfect example of humility.
Read from the beginning of the chapter and see the humility that Christ brings. Jesus left all of glory and all of His glory and humbled himself to become man so that God can be glorified. Jesus does not testify to Himself, but He glorifies the Father and the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit glorifies God the Father and Jesus Christ. And God the Father glorifies Jesus and the Holy Spirit. And Jesus humbled Himself by serving those whom He came to save. He shows us how we should in turn serve others and to not think so highly of ourselves that we feel that we need to be served and we need to be catered to. It should never be about us. It should always be about God and serving others.
Having pride in what you do is not a sin. I take pride in the way that I tried to serve God as a pastor, as a father/husband, as I work in the mental health field and as a writer. I understand that the gifts that I have come solely from Him alone. Rush Limbaugh said it best when saying, “Talent on loan from God…”.
My gifts and talents are on loan from God and they are to be used to serve Him. This is what I want my life to be. This is what I want your life to be. I want you to be able to set aside your pride to be able to admit that we are all sinners and that we need a Savior, to admit that the gifts and talents that we have are a gift from God, that we are called to go beyond ourselves and to think of others as we serve God to His good pleasure. As we do this, we can avoid arrogance and division and we can actually bring others to a greater peace because of the way that we allow God to guide us.
