Holiday stress mini-talk coming to Five Lakes Coffee on Monday
ANGOLA — Angola Neighborhood Watch is sponsoring a free mini-talk on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Five Lakes Coffee, 1405 N. Wayne St., Angola, on holiday stress and relationships.
Megan Peterson, a Purdue Extension staff member, will give the talk to help people learn to better communicate and deal with problems.
There will also be drop-in coloring from 3-5 p.m. and people are welcome to use supplies provided or bring their own.
