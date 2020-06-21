AUBURN — Habitat for Humanity does more than build houses in the Noble, DeKalb and Steuben county areas.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana is based in Auburn.
The faith-based organization also builds handicap ramps, offers critical home repair and more for those finding themselves in need of the service.
This spring, Habitat volunteers and their executive director Marianne Stanley have been busy across the area building ramps at several homes, with more on the list as the summer progresses.
“We find there is such a need for these ramps,” Stanley said at a build in Hudson recently. “They can really change people’s world.”
Unlike a home which costs considerably more money, each ramp has an average cost of $900 that is never charged to the homeowner.
By the end of 2020, if the schedule stays on track, 14 ramps will have been built for residents in need.
Upcoming builds are in Auburn, Fremont and Kendallville.
Most people are referred to Habitat by families or by United Way organizations in the county, though Stanley said some also come from hospitals as well.
“But most often, referrals are from family,” Stanley said.
A typical ramp build starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until around 3 p.m., depending on how many volunteers are able to help and the size of the ramp.
Drinks, snacks and lunch are provided for everyone helping with the build.
Nathan Simon currently serves as project manager on the handicap deck and ramp projects and has spent the last year working with Habitat.
“I first got interested in volunteering to help improve the quality of life for individuals in my community,” Simon said. “Most look to help as many people as they can and never know who they’re helping. I get to meet those I am helping and learn their stories.”
He will also be taking over the position of treasurer on the executive board.
As project manager, a typical build includes evaluating the individual need for a ramp, taking measurements, getting utility lines marked, ordering and picking up the lumber, lining up volunteers and sustenance for the volunteers and participating in the actual build itself.
Habitat also offers zero-interest Restore our Community critical repair loans.
Stanley said those loans are available for people for things like furnaces, roof repairs or other critical projects with a minimum payment of $50 per month for many.
Businesses or individuals that want to sponsor a ramp build are welcome to reach out to Stanley.
She said a lot of businesses will sponsor one and have a company work day to get their staff some time serving the community the business is in.
She also said there is interest in a Habitat home being built in Auburn in the near future and a project manager will be sought after.
Habitat work has introduced Stanley to not only her volunteers in the area but also to a number of people outside the area, including celebrities.
On a build in South Bend a few years ago, she said she got to work alongside and meet Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Former President Jimmy Carter has also been known to work on Habitat houses.
Volunteers come from all walks of life, Stanley said, and with very few exceptions she is happy to have them.
Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring a build can reach out to Stanley, 925-2508 or through the Facebook page, @HabitatNeInd.
