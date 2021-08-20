Singspiration brings back old hymns
ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church, located at 525 E. 200N, will be holding Singspiration on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in room S103.
Singspiration is a musical event for those who love to sing old faith hymns.
All are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.
Powers Church gives final summer service
ANGOLA — The final summer service at the historic Powers Church, 650 S. Old State Rd 1, will be held Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines will provide the program, which includes sacred and patriotic music.
Blake Stevenson, Family Ministries Director of the Angola United Methodist Church, will give the devotional talk.
Every is welcome to attend, and an ice cream social will follow the service at the Metz Christian Church.
Coming together with music
A free 45-minute Music Together class, hosted by Heidi Hazekamp, will be held at the Fremont Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and at Carnegie Public Library on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.
The Music Together class is an energetic way to bring families together and provide a joyful and relaxed musical setting, which is best for children’s learning. Classes are open to children from birth to five years old and their parents.
Registration can be made by calling or texting Hazekamp at 316-8026. Classes are limited to 14 families.
McDonald provides health services
FREMONT — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will provide free health care services, such as wellness visits and immunizations, to area children from birth to 18 years old, on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St.
Visit parkview.com/caremobile to see a list of available services.
Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by calling 877-774-8632.
