“For you formed my innermost parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” – Psalm 139:13–14; ESV
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” – Jeremiah 1:5; ESV
There is a movement taking place by the “woke” and “cancel culture” that I find very disturbing, that is being taught in our nation’s schools and is being backed by the “cancel culture” movement.
It is trying to shame people for being born the way that they are.
In their mindset, if we are not born a certain color, in a certain way and brought up to believe in a way that differs from their beliefs, they try to cancel us out of society and shame us just because of who we are. They claim that they are trying to right wrongs from the past. However, they are doing it in the exact same manner that they are speaking out against. They say that this nation needs to have a cleansing and to be re-taught how to be all-inclusive. If this is so, why is it that they are not including everyone to be on the same level?
I am a pastor who believes in the biblical worth of what a person is, and the verses that I have provided above speak to that very nature. Take a look at the one from Psalm. This is God telling us that he knows each and every one of us even before we are born, that he knows us intimately even before we are born. In the passage from Jeremiah, speaking to Jeremiah specifically, however, the same sort of intimacy before being born shows that God knows everything about us, who we are and who we will be, knowing every sin that we create and knowing everything about us.
That not only shows intimacy, it shows great love for each and every person. We know that God is no respecter of person and that everyone is equally as valuable and important and love as the next. God did not make a mistake when he made each and every one of us! This being said, the “woke” and the “cancel culture” do not have the right to speak out dehumanizing and demoralizing anyone because they are not born a certain way. What gives them the right to be able to say that it is wrong for me to be alive just because I may be a certain color, a certain gender or anything else they want to throw into this mix?
What we have here is a problem that man creates and not God. It is man that creates the biases, the prejudices and the division among the people based upon their irrational thought processes and their ideology which tries to make one more superior than the other. This takes place in every faith, every nationality, every nation throughout the world. And although there will be those who will say otherwise, examples can be found in nearly every culture. It is man trying to be superior to man and, sadly to say, superior to God. This culture of entitlement, this culture of demand in one’s own way without regard of thinking of anyone else except themselves is a culture that is going to implode on itself and create great division rather than the unity that they believe they are trying to sell. What is the solution?
First and foremost, let us actually believe what the scriptures provided share with us. Each one of us is wonderfully and fearfully made. Regardless if we have “flaws,” they exist for a reason. And it is not for us to determine what those reasons are but for the individual to be able to utilize their gifts and talents to bring beauty into the world and to allow God to use them in mighty ways. There is nothing that is scripturally backed that tells us that we are to use her gifts and talents for evil; creating division, casting judgment, carrying out punishes which were never meant to be distributed to anyone based on the way that somebody was born certain color, gender, having a different faith or anything else you want to put in here.
Scriptures tells us to love, to be compassionate toward one another, to forgive one another and to be able to live in unity. There’s so much great division in the world today that it appears to stranglehold the virtues that I have just listed. But here’s something that you should know intimately; it is your choice as to what path to follow. It is up to you to decide whether you want to create the vision or to create unity. Unity brings healing, fixes brokenness, empowers those who never had power before and allows us all to live together in harmony. Division, however, continues to destroy everything it touches, manipulates those fall prey to the false beliefs that it tries to portray as being truths and never allows healing to take place.
Secondly, we need to stand against those things that would try to divide us or try to make us be any less of a person than what God created us to be. If what today’s cultures is teaching us is that we have the right to destroy another person’s self-esteem and even take the lives in the name of our own voice. We have to understand that just as God loves each and every person that has ever been created; so must we. We must stand for love and unity and to not allow “woke” and the “cancel culture” to try to dictate what we are to believe and not believe in. What is your choice?
