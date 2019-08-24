KENDALLVILLE — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County members volunteered their time at Kid City on Aug. 3. The teens offered information on philanthropy and engages younger children in various learning activities.
The teen volunteers helped children paint kindness rocks, a make-it-and-take-it project that shares kindness with the community.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble county stands for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education. The seventeen members are students from East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble high schools. During their meetings and service projects, they work to educate others about philanthropy and benefit all youth in the county. Projects include Little Phil, Kid City and the Senior Citizen Prom.
