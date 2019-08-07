LAGRANGE — Saturday, July 27 was an “Out of this Universe” evening at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Around 40 people attended the library’s Summer Reading Finale program presented by Jim Barron.
The Community Room at the library was filled with children and adults enjoying Barron’s interactive show. Parents and children participated in different crafts after the performance and were able to collect their final prizes.
Adults were also part of the Summer Reading Program. This year’s final prize was a telescope, two Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins and 2019 Guinness World Record Books. The winners were Harley Miller, Amber Jerdon, Barb Wood, Diane Sutton, Marlene Chupp and Skylor Cox.
The LaGrange County Public Library would like to thank those who made this evening possible: Applebee’s, Courtside Restaurant Lounge, CVS LaGrange, Farmers State Bank LaGrange, Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews, Flagstar Bank, Foltz Bakery, Horizon Bank, Kappa Kappa Kappa, Lucy’s Vedie Twist, McDonald’s LaGrange, Miller’s Market, Pizza Hut LaGrange, Romer’s Restaurant, Subway LaGrange, The Wiggin’s Family, the Friends of the LaGrange County Public Library and all the volunteers who made this event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.