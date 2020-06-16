Aliya Noelle Riehl, a girl, was born to mom Geneva Riehl and dad Aaron Riehl on May 16 at Goshen Hospital. Aliya was born at 9:58 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz and was 20” long. Her grandparents are John and Marlene Riehl and John and Lora Beachey.
