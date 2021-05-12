ANGOLA — After being canceled in 2020, plans are in place for the annual Music Americana music program to be held on Friday July 2 at 7 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University.
This year’s program will be the 44th Annual Music Americana Program, which is an event provided by local musicians and consists of all patriotic music, including solos, duets, quartets, groups, singing, dancing and instrumentals. The event is free to the public.
The event will be sponsored by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club in coordination with the Angola Parks Department’s July 4th activities.
Anyone who would like to submit a photograph of an area veteran to be included in the pre-show Veteran’s Tribute should deliver photograph to Karen Shelton at Shelton Investigations, 117 W. Maumee St., Angola, no later than June 1st. Original photographs are preferred for quality purposes. All photographs will be copied and returned.
If you have interest in performing in the program, please contact Karen, 316-9437, for additional details and guidelines.
