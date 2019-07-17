We do the best we can with what we have.
We take a large box, and we scrape and prepare, and then wallpaper, scrape some more, tape and paint and border and craft and decorate. We measure and hang beautiful works of art including that from our children and portraits of our family peeking out from behind trees and vacationing at the beach.
We nail. We screw. We wire for sound with top-of-the-line Harmon Kardon speakers and articulate a tilting holder for our fresh 8K projector with a drop-down screen. We build bed frames to suit and piece together the dining room table from that beautiful wood salvaged from the old barn torn down just a few years ago.
There is a corner over there awkwardly striped in black marker indicating the growth of our kids. I still can’t get that stain out of the carpeting from their first birthday cake which brought tears to my eyes as that beautiful fluff and frosting was thrown to the floor in laughter and parade of a celebration of a year we got to share with that little guy. Every time I see that blemish, I recall his smile.
That blotch of dark marks are from the saxophone case being carried up and down the stairs. Those stairs leading down acted as a nice snow hill for us when we hopped on an old piece of cardboard or slid the kids into a pillow case and they screamed all the way down — and then yelled to do it again as they climbed over each other to be the first back at the top.
My grandfather put in that basketball post and hoop with his bare hands so that he could watch the bambinos practice for the big game. The back yard is a little ripped here and there from soccer and Frisbee and hosting parties for our closest friends. That spot in the corner there is near and dear to our heart — that is where we laid our family dog to rest just a few months ago. He had been with us for years.
The garage is filled with tools we plan to use to restore that beauty underneath the blanket over there, just like the lawyer’s bookcase is complete with leather-bound novels we plan to read in our leisure time — or when we find the time.
They used to climb that antenna tower whenever they thought we weren’t watching and carefully arrange their cape made of black garbage bags in perfect alignment like Zorro, and jumped down unto their imaginary horse just a few feet below and rode into the dangerous fray to rescue the fair maiden. We never could get that brown circle of grass to grow back after a few summers of the kiddie pool, but you know something, I wouldn’t have changed a thing.
And then one fine day — things change beyond our control. The children have grown, moved away, and started marking up their own walls. The grandchildren have already taken flight down that hill of stairs. You are presented with a grand opportunity in your career of choice, and you choose to accept.
So you pack up all the decor, carefully remove the art from the walls. You wrap the family frames with sincerity and time. The carpets have been cleaned and all the debris has been removed. You take one final look around the large box where you built things and wrestled on the floor and flew your kids around like Superman. The box where you made an inside fort with great-grandma’s antique chairs and old sheets and pillows from the couch and created fond memories when the slightest trigger brings a flood of goodness and tears as you realize the box was just a house until the family made it a home, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
