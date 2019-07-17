FORT WAYNE — The Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association donated $18,085 to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana on July 15. The generous donation was the result of the association’s 23rd Annual Swing for Cancer Golf Outing held on June 18 at Cobblestone Golf Course.
The gift was a record-breaking donation for the Ladies Golf Association. The donation will pay for services, such as financial assistance, health care supplies, emotional support and educational workshops to help people with cancer.
This is the eighth year the association has donated the proceeds from the Swing for Cancer Golf Outing, donating a total of more than $95,000 to the local non-profit.
Cancer Services is celebrating 75 years of helping local people affected by cancer. The local non-profit serves eleven counties in Northeast Indiana, including Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance.
Each year, nearly 4,000 people with cancer and their families receive help at Cancer Services. The programs and services alleviate the devastating burden of cancer and are provided at no cost to clients thanks to the generous support of donors.
For more information, visit www.cancer-services.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.