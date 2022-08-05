I woke up Thursday morning, and my charging cord for my mini Ipad did not work overnight. Frustrating! Although it was plugged in, it would appear that the cord is no longer working.
I borrowed a cord from our daughter’s room, and it worked perfectly. All signs point to a charging cord that can no longer serve its purpose.
We were created to be in a relationship with God. I love that part in Genesis 3:8a, “And they heard the sound of the LORD God walking in the garden in the cool of the day…” This doesn’t say the Lord ever appeared to them in the garden for the first time. It sounds as if this was “normal” for them with God. I think of that perfect summer or fall day where the evening is a little cooler than the day. That sweet time where we might enjoy a cold or hot beverage depending on the temperature. The time of day when you have time.
Are you spending time with God in a sweet part of your day? Are you plugged into conversation with Him? You don’t have to wait until the end of the day to accomplish this; you can have a coffee/tea date in the morning with God. You could do a lunch date with God, sitting in the sun and enjoying a moment with the Lord.
When we are not spending time with God or even considering Him, we aren’t fulfilling our purpose or plugging into the power source.
I am thankful for a loving Father who gives us chance after chance to serve our purpose. My cord will be disposed of because it isn’t or can’t serve a purpose anymore. Many of us may feel like we don’t have a purpose, but in reality, there is much we can do to serve the Lord.
Raising your children or grandchildren to know the Lord is a purpose. Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he grows older, he will not abandon it.
Teaching is a purpose; pray for those returning to the classroom soon. Lord, in your mercy, protect our teachers and children.
Using your God-given talents in ways to help others is a purpose. You can use your art talents to make cards or more for those living alone in nursing homes. You can use your skills in gardening to grow and share with others. You can pick up things for others when you are out and about in the store, being purposeful in helping others.
There are so many God-given purposes/talents. Too many to list here.
We all have time if we use it wisely. We all have a purpose, the biggest of which …
Love God and Love Others! Let us live into our purpose all our days!
