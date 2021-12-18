ANGOLA — While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.
“As the girls get older, cyberbullying becomes more and more of a concern,” said Tim Kelley, Angola, of his family of six. “Bullying looks different now than it did when we were kids.”
Now 15 years after the inception of National Bullying Prevention Month in October, technology’s ever-greater presence in children’s lives has given bullying a new outlet. With just a click, cyberbullies can taunt, harass and threaten relentlessly, even reaching into the home via cellphone or computer. As a result, victims report feeling hopeless, isolated and even suicidal.
What can parents do to protect their kids? Taking an interest in their children’s online world can make a difference, says the National Parent Teacher Association.
This interest does not necessarily require parents to become tech experts. Instead, the federal stopbullying.gov site advises parents to watch for subtle clues that something is wrong, such as their child becoming withdrawn, hiding their screen when others are nearby or reacting emotionally to what’s happening on their device.
For Tim and his wife, Kyra, that has meant being keenly aware of what “normal” looks like for their four girls, ages 12, 9, 6 and 3.
“Our girls are very talkative, so if someone is a little quiet, a little more reserved, goes straight to her room after school, or just gives that ‘shut off’ feeling, it is pretty evident that something has happened,” explained Kyra.
Talking with kids openly — and often — helps too. “The more you talk to your children about bullying, the more comfortable they will be telling you if they see or experience it,” UNICEF says in its online tips for parents.
“I try to make sure that my attitude is in the right place, to be open and responsive, so that they feel like they can come to me,” said Kyra. “I don’t want to overreact and shut down the lines of communication.”
Beyond talking, listening and observing their kids, parents shouldn’t be afraid to make and enforce rules for online activities, experts say.
The Kelley family uses apps to track screen time and filter content. “We have access to everything, but we don’t micromanage,” said Tim. “The restrictions on their screen time help reduce the risks for our girls.”
The parents cited the tips and reminders they’ve considered together with their kids from free resources available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The Kelleys’ oldest daughter appreciated one of the site’s short animated videos, “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists.”
“I learned that if you’re being bullied, you shouldn’t react to them because that will make the situation worse,” she said. “You should talk to your teachers or the guidance counselor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.