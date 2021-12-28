NEW HAVEN — The Fort Wayne ChocolateFest returns to an in-person fundraiser in 2022, boasting the familiar dipping station as part of the Kiwanis-sponsored fundraiser. Besides the joy of chocolate, it’s also a chance to help the Kiwanis as they help children.
Ticket sales have begun for the Feb. 11 event, which will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Events Center, 11508 Lincoln Highway East, just east of downtown New Haven.
Sponsors had to suspend the 2021 event due to health concerns, opting to move the silent auction online. The 8th annual fundraiser, though, promises the actual taste of chocolate in many forms.
John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation promises “an evening of chocolate bliss.”
ChocolateFest benefits Riley Hospital for Children. Hoosier Kiwanians have been supporting the hospital, located in Indianapolis, for over 90 years. The February fundraiser also will support other children’s charities, programs and projects in northeast Indiana.
Tickets start at $40.
For more information, to reserve tickets or to donate silent auction items, contact the John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation at 749-4901. There will be limited tickets available at the door.
Tickets are also available with a service fee at eventbrite.com.
The evening includes a three-chocolate dipping station (dark, milk and white chocolate) with other chocolate desserts, a full dinner, live entertainment from Al Parr and his Creole Candy Band, cash bar, and a “build your own” ice cream sundae bar.
A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the event. A post on the fundraiser’s Facebook page announced receipt of a certificate for a two-night stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick, Indiana.
“We are delighted to partner with the Orchid Events Center to deliver such a tasty and fun event,” said Jim Cherry of the John Chapman Foundation. “This event helps to showcase the Kiwanis mission of improving the world, one child and one community at a time. During this particular Friday, we will share our mission with chocolate and friends.”
Companies may buy a VIP table for eight for $500.
The foundation acknowledged the major financial support of the McComb Family Foundation, O’Daniel Automotive, BioLife Plasma Services, Phil Roach Family Dentistry, Carter Hearing Clinics, Shawnee Construction, Steel Dynamics Inc., EverTrue Financial, DKM Embroidery and Lomont Realty.
The John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation is a non-profit organization. Kiwanis Club members are active volunteers in the community and sponsor youth service programs such as Canterbury High School Key Club and the Aktion Club.
