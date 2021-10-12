ASHLEY — Archery Tag, located at 101 Archery way, will host the next Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday, Oct. 21 at its facility with extended hours from 5-9 p.m.
Business After Hours is a monthly after-hours networking event open to all members and non-members of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to attend and will have fun for the whole family.
There will be extreme archery by Achery Tag, SAFE archery targets, cornhole, bonfire, hayrides, door prizes and food provided by Bon Appetit, along with a cash bar.
Live music will also be performed by Brent Cooper and Lee Jackson.
Registration is recommended at angolachamber.org by clicking on the Events tab or by calling the Commerce office at 665-3512.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy and continually acknowledging and honoring those from the business community and organizations that work towards these goals.
For more information about the Angola Area Chamber, go to angolachamber.org or call 665-3512.
