Hendry Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — The following students achieved honor roll status at Hendry Park Elementary School in the second quarter of the current academic year.
3rd Grade
All A’s: Henry Andrews, Blake Burk, Jesse Danic, Cohen Duran, Hunter Holiday, Kenzie Eldridge, Kaycee Kellett, Vincent Newhard, Nicholas Parker, Owen Petre, Andrew Stellhorn, Curtis Taylor, Asher Wilson, Huck Yoder.
A/B: Aneeta Acker, Evan Aldrich, Linkin Aspy, Hadley Boyer, Harrison Corkle, Josie Diller, Robert Dornbush, Fischer Doerr, Keira Dunafin, Kaitlynn Farley, Jackson Floyd, Kayden Parr, Roger Parr, Liam Petre, Jrue Pinchinat, Didiier Puente, Felix Rowan, Reid Shull, Lucas Walker.
4th Grade
All A’s: Ryleigh Burns, Levi Crankshaw, Adrian Delacruz, Samuel Dobson, Jetty Edgel, Emma Gillespie, Doug Helton, Easton Marten, Tyson McLaughlin, Lily Newman, Corey Parr, Chelsea Puente, Reese Raske, Jayla Slabaugh, Elijah Smith, Leonel Urbina Salinas, Carla Vieyra.
A/B: Josue Carillo, Quinn Counterman, Donyer Diaz, Jazzlyn Duran-Hall, Zidya Freed, Samuel Fuentes, Owen Garrison, Leila Halls, Alivia Hardy, Timothy Hastreiter, Julian Johnson,Declan Moloney, Serenity Loving, Leah Quimby, Camden Spallinger
5th Grade
All A’s: Elaina Arnold, Ruby Drown, Brielle Miller, Jayda Hollar, Mia Weaver, Harper Yoder, Jamison Wombacher.
A/B: Isabella Anderson, Dawson Cline, Draven Cole, Ridge Crooks, Eva French, Lucas Greenfield, Arriana Growe, Millie Lentz, Preslie Meier.
