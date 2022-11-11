How is it with your soul?
Have you been asked that? We ask people how they are many times a day, a week, a month. Do we ask people, or have you been asked, “how is it with your soul?” Is it a question you have asked or been asked? There are times when I am asked those questions, and my heart catches. There may even be times when tears gather on my lashes.
“How is it with your soul?” a question that John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, would ask at the beginning of Bible Studies, small groups we would call them now. This question deserves an answer deeper and more meaningful than any short statement such as “good” or “fine.”
We are so used to ‘how are you?’ We are so used to just saying the words “fine” or “good”; while maybe those are not the real answers. The shocking question of our souls, though? That is a whole different question.
How is it with your soul?
The question demands me to evaluate how I have been guarding my’ soul.’
What am I doing to be closer to God? Stop for a minute and think about that question. Let me ask you again; what am I doing to be closer to God? Are you reading His word? Are you looking for Him in your day-to-day life? When you looked out this summer at the beauty of the earth, did you pause and thank the creator? Did you ever close your eyes and listen? All of these things and more bring me closer to God.
What puts a wedge between you and God?
Does your daily routine? Weekly routine? Monthly routine? Does it have room for God?
We seem to make room for God during Christmas and Easter. Can we not do better than that?
What are the things I do that make my soul flourish and my time with God productive?
For me, it is reading His word and picking a piece to study. Then as a visual person, I write it in my journal. I chew on it all day. I also thank God for things throughout my day. My husband escaped a collision on Friday, thanking God for sparing an accident reminds me of how many things I see and don’t see that have God’s hand upon them. I am still working on listening. I need to listen more. My time with God involves me talking. I have been listening to God for a few minutes each day (starting with 3-5 mins). Only sometimes do I hear something. I am giving the space and the time, though, to hear from God.
Psalm 23:3 He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
