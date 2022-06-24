“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”
Philippians 4:19; ESV.
After 21 years of being able to be blessed and honored to serve at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church; I just recently said my last sermon as I prepare to go to my new appointment at solid rock United Methodist Church in Warren, Indiana. Throughout this entire process, many people had many concerns about the churches, their communities and the impact that this will have as new pastors take over the pulpits of the various congregations. Concerns about changes and how these changes will impact current and future ministries of the church weighed heavy on the hearts of everyone, especially the new pastors. And I must admit, some of those concerns weighed heavy on my heart – when you minister at an amazing congregation and is seeing how God has used you to bless the congregation/community, it is only natural to have some concerns about what happens next.
This doesn’t mean that there is a lack of faith, it simply means that you are human, and your human flaws sometimes gets in the way of God’s progress. I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that God would bring into PLUM Church someone that he had already ordained to continue on the foundation laid by God in your service. This week, I had the privilege and honor to meet the new pastor who will be taking my place: Jessica Boyd. Prior to our meeting, several of my congregation had stated that they know this woman and how awesome of a woman she is. After meeting her, I know in my heart that Jessica is a great addition to the community and is very familiar with the church and I know that God has blessed her with many gifts and talents to lead this church and to the new chapter that God has in store for it. Likewise, I also know that God has already moved ahead of me to make my transition to Solid Rock not only a smooth transition, but also a transition that will allow me to utilize all my gifts and talents strictly for God in the congregation that I am about to undertake. It doesn’t surprise me that God has already had this planned and organized. And this takes a great deal of burden from both Jessica and me. We both are eager and excited to begin these new chapters in our lives.
As you look at the passage provided; all is right in this to the Philippian church and is talking about the needs of the church and their outreach to the community. I would like to invite you to take this to a personal level and understand that God is doing the same for every one of us. Amid this transition, I have had many different things, which demanded immediate attention: things that were unplanned, plans that I had made during this transition time were interrupted numerously, and various needs arose instantaneously. And to be honest with you, I did have some of the anxiety that goes along with it and at the same time, was able to know and understand that as I put my trust in God, all of this would fall into place and every need would be met according to his riches in Christ Jesus. My anxieties were able to be released into his care and my hope and trust remain strong. Does this mean that I am a super Christian? Absolutely not, it simply means that I’ve let go to give all of my worries to God and to be able to remain focused on what God has in store for us.
It sounds simplistic and it is. You will have the ability to make choices and to know what those choices mean for each of us. You choose the outcome and your response to those choices. You have the ability to allow your choices to impact the community and world around you in either a positive or negative way. This is why it is so important for us to understand the natural consequences for our choices and how we can allow our choices to bring glory and honor to God as we are faithful to his calling or if we should choose the negative consequences and to continue on with our anxieties and worries and their impact on our lives/community. After meeting with Jessica; I know in my heart that God has brought the right person in four Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church. I also believe that Solid Rock United Methodist Church will be in good hands not because of myself; but because God goes before me and has already established how he is going to use my gifts and talents to bless the church and the community. In short, God has our you you and you still will backs. It is now up to us to allow God’s leading to move us in a better future as we presently live out what God has placed on our hearts.
I invite every one of my readers to attend Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church to meet Pastor Jessica Boyd and to welcome her. Not only this, I invite you to meet people of the church and to see the amazing things that are taking place because of the community that has been built through the blessings of God.
