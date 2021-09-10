MARSHALL — Popular Michigan rockers The Verve Pipe will perform at The Franke Center for the Arts on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.
Icons of the alternative rock scene, The Verve Pipe has journeyed from their roots in East Lansing to the top of the charts with hits including The Freshmen, Photograph and Colorful.
Led by front man Brian Vander Ark, The Verve Pipe is known for their powerful and energetic live concerts.
“I think everyone from my generation could sing along to The Freshmen,” said Jacob Gates, executive director of The Franke Center. “We’ve been hoping to bring The Verve Pipe to The Franke for years, so we’re excited for this concert to finally happen.”
Preshow in The Franke’s Downstage Club will be Marshall’s own Chameleon starting at 7 p.m. Chameleon features Gerry Light on bass, Cris Bocanegra on guitar, Paul Rogers on drums and Norman Light on guitar, with all members providing vocals.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $42 at the door and can be purchased online thefranke.org or by calling the box office at 269-781-0001.
Tickets can also be purchased as part of The Franke’s Michigan Stars Series package.
