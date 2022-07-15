This morning one of my friends posted something that I read and pondered. It was the following quote:
William Ellery Channing quotes: "May your life preach more loudly than your lips."
So what does that mean? How do we do that? I am sure many of you, like me, are thinking of another quote or saying we have heard most of our lives. "Actions speak louder than words."
How are your actions speaking?
When you drive, would others know you are a believer? Would they know you are a believer in how you merge in traffic? Would they know how you are in a drive-thru? Would they know you are a believer? If not, why not?
When you are at work, how would people describe you? Would they use words that describe Jesus? Compassionate? Loving? Giving? Listening? Would they instead use words that are the opposite of who we say we are as Christians?
This is not to say that Christians never have conflict. I have had my share of conflict. At times I have handled it in a way that I know reflected Christ. Unfortunately, there have been other times when I have not behaved in a manner worthy of Christ.
Conflict handled in a manner worthy of Christ should have these qualities:
Listening. I don't mean listening to respond! Have you ever done that? Are you listening for your chance to make your point or share your similar or even not similar circumstance? Listening to hear the words that others say and then responding to those words is living as a Christian and honoring.
Proverbs 1:5 A wise man will hear and increase in learning, And a man of understanding will acquire wise counsel.
2. Give grace. We often approach a conflict as if the other person is wrong and we are correct, and our job is to prove them wrong. Refer to step one, listening. We have to have ears to hear. I have been on both sides of that, as I am sure you have. I have not been heard, and I have not heard.
James 1:19 My dear brothers, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.
"Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor;" — Romans 12:10
Apologize. If someone feels that you have hurt them, apologize. Conversely, if someone tells you, they are sorry, you cannot keep beating them up with what happened previously. Moving forward, you can choose not to accept an apology but then distance would be best if there is no solution.
Ephesians 4:31-32 "Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."
I believe that when we live these verses out, we honor the quote we saw at the beginning! Let's live that way!
