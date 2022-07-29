Please read Romans 12:1 – 11
With all the transitions we are facing; it is truly possible for us to be able to lose sight of several things: having the ability to make informed choices, to be able to do good in the world around us, to truly do self-care and many more. How can we go through the various things that life presents us and to be able to infuse the spiritual gifts that are talked about in the passage that is listed above?
My former church at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church is going through a huge transition as it will have a new pastor with me moving on. Obviously, this brings on great anxieties and concerns because everything is changing and there are a great number of unknowns to look forward to both that my new church and with Pleasant Lake. In the mist of our transition, I’m trying to empower the congregation and the community that they are the ones who have the spiritual gifts that makes Pleasant Lake what it is today. God has blessed each individual of the church to be able to use their gifts and talents to impact the community in positive ways, to bring relationships between the people and God closer, and to be able to accomplish many miracles within their own lives as well as the lives of others. People need to remember that one God calls us to something, he always takes care of those things that we leave behind.
As I look through the list of the various gifts that are listed in the 1 Corinthians chapter; I picture in my mind and my heart various individuals in the church and in the community that have been gifted with a number of these gifts. God may have used me as a pastor/shepherd for the congregation; but he has used every member to be able to allow his will to be done in Steuben County and abroad. I am not saying that my church is the only church that does this, au contraire, each of the churches in Pleasant Lake possess the same gifts and talents. And I do not wish to limit that to just the pleasantly churches because the same spiritual gifts are imparted to everyone who has a relationship with God. You, the readers, also possess these gifts. God is a very gracious God and empowers everyone with various spiritual gifts.
Now, you might be saying to yourself, “I do not see myself having any of these gifts; does this mean that I am not a believer?” Just because you may not see these gifts within yourself doesn’t mean that you do not have these gifts. In fact, people will point these gifts out to you if you are vulnerable enough to try to put some of these gifts to task. What we may view ourselves as common sense, others will believe to be wisdom. The same can be said about knowledge. When we say we believe in someone and their capabilities; we are sharing faith. (This also includes our faith in God as we put our hope and trust in him.) When we talk about healing; it is not necessarily limited to the miraculous healing that we see God do, it also includes our ability to care for individuals physically/mentally/emotionally/spiritually. The working of miracles is not limited to just spirituality; it also includes the ability to make things happen where it seems impossible to take place. And as you look at the other spiritual gifts that God imparts, you will see how it can take place ability of God and through the miracles that God has empowered us to be able to share with the world around us.
I think one of the greatest disservices that man gives himself is the lack of focus: we tend to focus on more of the negative and the storms in the problems/issues then we do in the solutions, the miracles, the possibilities that lie before us. We should be able to focus more on how the current situations can strengthen us in relationship with one another and with God more so than what we may lose or give up because of our unbelief and our inability to focus. We focus on finding someone/something to blame the circumstances on rather than to look at what life lessons in what ways we can grow by going through the current circumstances. Oh, if we can only have the gift of training ourselves to learn how to refocus… Wait a minute, we can! If we truly want to train ourselves to transform our focus, God is eager to disciple us and train us to be able to do just that!
Because of your spiritual gifts that God has imparted to you, you are uniquely qualified and empowered to reach out to the world around us. And although the world tries to distract us and mislead us away from using our spiritual gifts and tries to lie to us saying that we have no gifts; God’s word and the Holy Spirit proves to us that we indeed have several spiritual gifts. If you are wondering if you have a spiritual gift or what that gift may be, feel free to ask a trusted friend, your spiritual leader, and even God himself to reveal your gift to you.
