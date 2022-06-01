Relue to address Steuben GOP Women
ANGOLA — The next meeting of the Steuben County Republican Women will be on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Steuben County Community Foundation building at 1701 N. Wayne St.
The guest speaker will be Schauna Relue, director of curriculum and instruction for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
All interested women are welcome to attend.
