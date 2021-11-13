Proverbs 23:4 Do not wear yourself out to get rich; have the wisdom to show restraint.
As I get older, my priorities are changing. Have you experienced this?
I am very much into practical gifts. I love baskets I can use in multiple ways, journals and pens. I love to make gifts for others, and I love gifts that people take the time to make for me.
I am not against money, though! I mean, who could be? Money makes the world go around.
As a Methodist, I love what John Wesley says about money:
“Earn all you can! Save all you can! Give all you can!”
You can’t stress enough about saving for a rainy day, can you? When we are younger, it seemed like there is always time to save.
Then we hit an age where we finally got it: “I have tried to teach my children to be way better about that than I was!”
I love that one of my churches has a rainy day fund. It reminds us to prepare and think about what it looks like for the times when we need to fix something. It is never an “if.” If you own a home, business, car, appliance, it is a when! So we save for the “when.”
We know right now that there are people who need to be working. This is not about that, and I pray that people who can work will figure out a suitable place for them and their families. This is about looking at scripture and seeing that life is not all about work.
We work and often at times when our families need us to be present. Our families need us to put the computers away, the cell phones down and be fully present. Making money all the time is not the answer.
After looking at the way things are on this earth, here’s what I’ve decided is the best way to live: Take care of yourself, have a good time, and make the most of whatever job you have for as long as God gives you life. And that’s about it. That’s the human lot. Yes, we should make the most of what God gives — both the bounty and the capacity to enjoy it, accepting what’s given and delighting in the work. It’s God’s gift. God deals out joy in the present, the now. It’s useless to brood over how long we might live.
Take time to look up Ecclesiastes 5:18-20 in your favorite version today and spend some time pondering. This passage reminds me to live life to the fullest. Do not put off tomorrow what you could do today. Love those who are blessed to be in your inner circle. Take time to go on the vacation or go to the movies, and most importantly, do not keep putting off a personal relationship with Jesus. Do not work so much you cannot worship your Lord.
Do not make money more important than family. Yes, your family needs money, but they also need you. Money is great when used to do the things you need and love.
Give the best of yourself at work and home. Use money to meet your needs and give to the best of your ability. Money is a tool, not the end all and be all. The Lord and our families are the end all and be all!
