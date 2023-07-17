ANGOLA — The folks at St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society are gearing up for what will be their 53rd rummage sale, which begins Wednesday.
“Exciting things are happening at the St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society’s 53rd annual rummage sale,” says Marilyn Karpinski, chair of the event. “Over the years residents of Steuben County have been able to shop the sale for furniture, gently used clothing, toys, household goods, decorative items, sporting equipment and lawn and garden items including tools. But this year there are a few new additions we think shoppers will welcome.”
A new addition to this year’s sale is the Decorator’s Den made possible through the generosity of Lakeshore Design.
The company remains in business, but after closing their decorating store several years ago, donated the remaining inventory to this year’s sale.
Their donation has resulted in a wide selection of NEW miscellaneous décor items for shoppers’ homes. Lakeshore’s donation also provided an opportunity to add walls of art, where shoppers will find paintings and signs of every material, including canvas, wood and metal, gracing walls throughout the buildings.
“Perhaps the most important addition this year,” says Karpinski, “is the expansion of our outreach program.”
For more than a half century it has been the mission of the rummage sale to provide Steuben County residents economical shopping for back-to-school clothing for their children and furnishings for their cottages and dorm rooms.
Shoppers have purchased everything you can imagine from the kitchen sink to the bathroom toilet as well as golf clubs and skis.
In 2022, in the spirit of the Gospel which states “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me,” an outreach program was initiated where several social service agencies were contacted and invited to extend free shopping passes to their clients who were in most need of help.
The overwhelming success of that program led the Altar and Rosary Society to expand the program this year to include fellow churches in the area inviting them to offer passes to discerned members of their congregations.
As in past years, the sale encompasses two buildings at St. Anthony Parish located at 700 W. Maumee St., Angola.
The hours of the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
