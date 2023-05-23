ANGOLA — Spring has sprung at The Heritage Club in Angola.
The Heritage Club, part of the Steuben County Council on Aging, has started its 2023 garden club season.
Members have gotten several plant donations from Black’s Garden Center and Lawnscape Garden Center this year.
The garden club members have started planting for this new season with the help of the Purdue Extension Steuben County office and Steuben County Master Gardeners.
This year in the garden you may see lettuce, green onions, tomatoes, radishes, and even eggplant to name a few.
“This is one of the many great programs The Heritage club offers to get seniors active in our community! Stop by the center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to see some of the activities the club offers,” said a news release.
The garden space at the Heritage Club was constructed so it would be accessible to members and not accessible to deer and other animals that might want to share in the bounty.
The garden space was constructed by members of the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club.
