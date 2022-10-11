ANGOLA — Trine University’s Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority will host its eighth annual Boo Cancer Carnival on Oct. 22.
All money raised will go toward expenses for Da’Nayzia Easton, a Kokomo teen who has been fighting pineoblastoma, a cancer that affects the pineal gland deep inside the brain, since March.
Easton has undergone three surgeries to remove her cancerous tumor and is still undergoing treatments at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Held on the concourse of the MTI Center following Trine’s home football game against Albion, the Boo Cancer Carnival will include a rock climbing wall and games including Plinko, corn hole, Candy Corn Ring Toss, Boo-lloon Pop, Feed the Monster, face painting, character drawing, tattoo station, duck pull, fishbowl, Zombie Hunter, Eyeball Toss and Scavenger Hunt.
Admission to the carnival is free, with tickets available for purchase for the various activities.
For more information, contact Abigail Glenn, philanthropy chair for Trine University’s Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority, at (260) 226-1797 or acglenn19@my.trine.edu.
