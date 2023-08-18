A concert by David Kennedy is one the folks at The Olde York Church looks forward to each summer.
The community is invited to Sunday’s concert at 3 p.m. at The Olde York Church, 8740 E. 300N, Fremont.
David sings the message of hope, salvation and praise with a wonderful gift of a voice attendees won’t soon forget.
“We are very grateful to have him return to bless us and glorify Jesus!,” Pastor Sam Hoffman said.
For years, David was principal in the Edon, Ohio, school system and faithfully attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola.
“We look forward to seeing many friends at the country church in York,” said Hoffman.
An offering will be received to continue to bless the many years of music ministry at York. Hoffman for details at 495-1911.
The church also has a Facebook page you are welcome to like and visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.