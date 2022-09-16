I have an Old English Bulldog. He is stubborn. Let’s be honest; his name reflects his personality … BULLdog. He is hard-headed, wants what he wants, and sometimes will not listen. Yet, I love him. He is old. He has crazy gas smells. He pouts. He sighs and gets frustrated with me. Yet, I love him.
I have begun to think about how similar my relationship with the stubborn bulldog is similar to my relationship with God. I am stubborn. I can be hard-headed, want what I want, and sometimes refuse to listen. Yet, I feel God’s love for me.
One of the first things we learn as children is God’s love for us!
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Psalm 36:7 How priceless is your unfailing love, O God! People take refuge in the shadow of your wings.
Psalm 109:26 Help me, LORD my God; save me according to your unfailing love.
God loves us even when we are stubborn.
God loves us when we are hard-headed.
God loves us when we do not listen, ignore Him, blame Him, sigh, and get frustrated with Him.
God loves us.
God’s love for us should change things. Unlike my bulldog, we can read and digest information for change. If our relationship with the Lord is not changing us, we are not doing it correctly.
John 14:15, NLT: “If you love me, obey my commandments.”
That small sentence holds a lot of pack, doesn’t it? When the bulldog does what I ask or how I have tried to teach him, it feels as if he understands. Am I living this way? Am I demonstrating my love for God by wanting to do things His way? Am I seeking to honor Him with how I treat others?
I am trying to show God’s love by treating everyone with kindness. I want people to see love through me. There is still much work to be done, but we need to do the work; I continue to do the work. We all are works in progress and are lucky that God loves us through it all.
So, how do we show love?
First, we need to be taking care of God’s creation, planting things for the next generation, and caring for what God has created. If we destroy what are we doing to show God we love what He has given us?
Second, we need to love one another. Not just love those who it is easy to love but love those that are difficult. Love does not mean that you stay in abuse. Love does not mean that you stay in abuse or that we all will always get along. Love means that as we read in scripture, we won’t be rude or envious, not boastful, or easily angered. It never said we couldn’t be angry.
Lastly, loving is easier when we are plugged into God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.