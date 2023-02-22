MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center’s Youth Theater is pleased to announce auditions for its production of Mamma Mia! on March 13 and 15 at The Franke.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The production team includes Director Jennifer Conley Darling, Music Director Brian Ketner, and Choreographer Beau Hutchings.
There is a $10 registration fee (non-refundable) to audition. Registration is only available online through TheFranke.org. Everyone is required to bring a current, non-returnable photo. Scholarships available. If cast, there is an additional participation fee of $75 for each selected cast member.
Auditions will take place at The Franke at 214 E. Mansion St., Marshall, Michigan. Registration is only available at TheFranke.org.
All students must prepare 16-32 bars of music that best showcases their voice and a one-minute monologue. No materials will be provided in advance.
Audition dates and times
Monday, March 13 — Audition Day, 5:30-8:30pm. Students will sing their chosen song and perform their monologue. They will also learn choreography. Please be prepared to stay the entire time.
Wednesday, March 15 — Call backs, 6-8pm. Students will be notified if they are needed.
Rehearsals start Monday, April 3 (Monday through Friday from 5-7pm. Some longer rehearsals and possible Saturdays may be needed).
Show dates are May 18-21.
For more information contact Allison Ebner at aebner@thefranke.org or 269-274-5795.
