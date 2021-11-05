ANGOLA — Students in Trine University Spanish minor partnered with students in the Study Abroad Club to celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Nov. 1 and 2.
The students created two different altars, which were placed in the university’s Student Services Office, to celebrate the holiday.
“It was beautiful,” said Ana Boman, Spanish lecturer.
Originating in Mexico and now recognized in other nations, the Day of the Dead honors friends and family members who have died. Typically celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, the holiday includes traditions such as home altars featuring favorite foods of those being honored.
The Study Abroad Club students provided paper butterflies and invited Trine students to write the names of their beloved deceased on them. The students hung about 130 of the butterflies on the wall above one of the altars in the shape of two hearts.
The Spanish minor students brought pictures and personal items to honor their beloved deceased and decorated the altar with marigold flowers and skulls, which are traditional for the holiday.
The second altar celebrated famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and was decorated with her pictures, paintings and other mementos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.