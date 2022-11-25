“Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.” Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you had known me, you would have known my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.”
Philip said to him, “Lord, show us the Father, and it is enough for us.” Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I say to you I do not speak on my own authority, but the Father who dwells in me does his works. Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me, or else believe on account of the works themselves. John 14:1-11; ESV
There are more than 5,000 different religions that are identified, according to rexponde.com. In America, according to an article penned by Antonia Leonard — an education expert, 4,200 are practiced regularly.
The top four religions are Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Judaism: not necessarily in that order. Also, there are many people report having no religion, again according to Leonard’s article. Many of these faiths have hero figures, but only Christianity and Judaism have a Savior identified (both faiths have the same origin; as does Islam, however, Islam veers away from a Savior within its faith system). It is practical to conclude there’s a faith system for whatever you want to believe. Which one is the real religion which one can and should believe in?
To look at the approach to address such a question, let us look at the passage of Scriptures in which Paul is addressing his audience:
Now while Paul was waiting for them at Athens, his spirit was provoked within him as he saw that the city was full of idols. So he reasoned in the synagogue with the Jews and the devout persons, and in the marketplace every day with those who happened to be there.
Some of the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers also conversed with him. And some said, “What does this babbler wish to say?” Others said, “He seems to be a preacher of foreign divinities”—because he was preaching Jesus and the resurrection. And they took him and brought him to the Areopagus, saying, “May we know what this new teaching is that you are presenting? For you bring some strange things to our ears. We wish to know therefore what these things mean.” Now all the Athenians and the foreigners who lived there would spend their time in nothing except telling or hearing something new.
So Paul, standing in the midst of the Areopagus, said: “Men of Athens, I perceive that in every way you are very religious. For as I passed along and observed the objects of your worship, I found also an altar with this inscription: “To the unknown god.” What therefore you worship as unknown, this I proclaim to you. The God who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in temples made by man, nor is he served by human hands, as though he needed anything, since he himself gives to all mankind life and breath and everything. And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Acts 17:16-27; ESV
Paul didn’t discount someone else’s faith in this passage. He eloquently shared their belief system was a strong faith because of all the different gods/objects of worship. He commended them for having such strength for worship. However, Paul also noticed an alter “To the unknown god”. The people of Athens knew of such a god but didn’t know this “god”. It is here that Paul introduces God and helps them to truly know God and Jesus Christ. He also made a point that their time of ignorance was over, and repentance is required because they now know the Unknown God.
Today, can we really claim ignorance of not knowing God? Yes, and no. Like those in Athens, we can acknowledge that a god/God exists and remain distant from then/Him. No, because as we get to know God, He changes our lives forever.
I choose to believe in the God of the Scriptures because He has made Himself known to me. I began to place my faith and trust in Him and He became my Savior and LORD. My life has had its ups and downs and He has helped me through many tribulations. Yet, even greater than this, He loved me with agape/Unlossible Love when I needed it most. Like the Apostles, I can’t say enough about God/Jesus/Holy Spirit and how they made my life completely for the better. If you want greater details, please contact me.
The God of the Scriptures made Himself known to me. I can’t plead ignorance to His grace and mercy. I can only testify of how great the love of the Father is toward us that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. That’s why I believe what I do.
