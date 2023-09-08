Throughout scripture, things are tucked here and there for our eyes to see; unfortunately, we might miss them if we don’t keep our eyes open. One of those exact examples is found amid the return of Jacob to face his brother Esau. You can imagine the nerves and fear that accompany that journey. Hope must have been churning in Jacob’s stomach as he journeyed back to Canaan to face his brother. The Lord has instructed Jacob to return to Canaan.
The truth is Jacob was fleeing a problem when he ended up in the Land that Laban inhabited. He was a heel grabber. That is what his name literally means. He is a twin, born mere seconds after his brother, but because of their societal rules at the time, he will watch his brother inherit everything. His mother encouraged him to pretend to be his brother and get his blessing and inheritance.
He tricked his father. He made stew the way his brother did, made himself smell like his brother, and became hairy with fur on his arms, and his father believed him to be another. This has led him away from his family to be deceived in a similar manner himself.
He was tricked into a marriage with Leah when he wanted the hand of Rachel. This is irony in its finest form. Here is Jacob, who pretends to be someone else to collect a birthright and then is tricked into marrying someone pretending to be someone else. He stayed working for his father-in-law, married his love, Rachel, and built a life.
He prospered in this land, which then caused division in the family. He deceived his father-in-law, who we already know is a deceiver himself. There was this circle of lies and half-truths that both of them said to themselves, and the seed of bitterness began to prosper in their hearts to one another.
Both of them were partially correct. Have you been there?
You were right about a lot, but not all of your argument was correct. It is hard to look at both sides of an argument, yet it is essential that we do. At times when I disagree with my spouse (not often, fortunately), neither of us is entirely wrong or right! We both have to see things from the other’s perspective.
Tucked towards the end of all this drama is a prayer that we might run by or not notice. Read with me Genesis 32: 9-12
9 And Jacob said, “O God of my father Abraham and God of my father Isaac, O LORD who said to me, ‘Return to your country and to your kindred, that I may do you good,’
10 I am not worthy of the least of all the deeds of steadfast love and all the faithfulness that you have shown to your servant, for with only my staff I crossed this Jordan, and now I have become two camps.
11 Please deliver me from the hand of my brother, from the hand of Esau, for I fear him, that he may come and attack me, the mothers with the children.
12 But you said, ‘I will surely do you good, and make your offspring as the sand of the sea, which cannot be numbered for multitude.’”
Beautiful words from the heart and things we can emulate, so let’s look at how we can do this. In verse 9, Jacob remembers who God is to him and his family. I might start then like this: O God of my family who has held us close and bound up our wounds, I am so thankful for You. It is similar to how I have my relationship with God. In verse 10, Jacob thanks God for love and faithfulness. My version: Lord, you walked the most challenging roads with me and have been my shield and strength. Thank you for the gifts I have received and recognized and those from your hand which I never recognized.
In verse 11, Jacob brings God his most severe and current problem. Do you have something that you are struggling with? Fear of the future? Fear of the unknown that life is bringing? Being honest with ourselves and God is what Jacob is demonstrating here. Jacob spends his final moments in prayer, reminding himself and the Lord of the promises he has received.
Holding on to promises helps us get through the tight spots. Here is a scripture promise I am holding on to today from Isaiah 41: 9-10:
I took you from the ends of the earth; from its farthest corners, I called you.
I said, ‘You are my servant’;
I have chosen you and have not rejected you.
10
So do not fear, for I am with you;
Do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you and help you;
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Look in His Word for what is tucked in the midst of stories and hold on to promises, knowing God is good!
