ANGOLA — Trine University is increasing merit scholarships by up to $2,000 per year for first-time undergraduates entering the university in the fall of 2023.
"With many families struggling in the current climate of rising prices, we want to make sure deserving students can benefit from the personal attention, practical experience and outstanding job placement offered here at Trine University," said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine.
"We're known at Trine for doing things differently. While many universities are cutting academic and extracurricular programs, we continue to grow," Bennett continued. "Since 2000, we've invested more than $176 million in new facilities and technology. We know that college is one of the biggest, most rewarding investments out students and families will make, and we're committed to walking with them every step of the way."
With the additional funding, Trine students who qualify will now receive $12,000 to $23,000 toward tuition each year from merit scholarships. Trine's financial aid packages already total almost $36,000 per student, on average, with 98% of the university's students receiving some form of financial aid.
The low debt load enjoyed by Trine students coupled with the university's outstanding job placement rate results in a stellar return on investment for students and their families. The university recently announced that 99.5% of its Class of 2022 obtained their desired job outcome within six months of graduation, lifting the placement average for the university to more than 99% over the last decade.
For more information, visit trine.edu/admission-aid/tuition-aid/future.aspx
