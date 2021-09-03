Although the thermometer does not reflect the calendar change, many breweries have released, and in some cases sold out, of this year’s Oktoberfest beers.
Here’s a brief round-up of what is available this year.
The ever-popular Samuel Adams Octoberfest is back. This is a classic Marzen-style, featuring a malty, biscuity flavor and a rich amber hue. At 5.3% ABV and 15 IBUs, Samuel Adams Octoberfest is always a crowd pleaser. Also, for the first time, Samuel Adams has brewed a Festbier, included in their Sweater Weather Variety 12-pack. This light-colored lager is higher in alcohol than most lagers at 5.8% ABV and 22 IBUs.
Sierra Nevada has released a new Oktoberfest beer for 2021. This year’s version is a Marzen-style beer, the first time Sierra Nevada has produced this for their fall seasonal. In years past, they have either collaborated with Bavarian breweries to create a Festbier for Oktoberfest. Black, Munich, Pilsner and Special Roast malts with Hersbrucker and traditional hops give this 5.5% ABV and 19 IBU beer a lovely deep amber color and smooth, balanced flavors of caramel and graham crackers.
Leinenkugel’s have released two beers for Oktoberfest. The original Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest, a Marzen-style that is a bit lighter than other breweries making this style. Only 5.1% ABV and 20 IBU, this beer is easy on the palate with a subtle spicy note from the hops. Leinenkugel’s has also released a collaboration beer with Hofbräu München (Munich) a German-style amber lager. This beer uses German malts and American hops to create a unique lager. At 5.4% ABV and 26 IBU, this beer is a bit bigger than the original Oktoberfest.
Founders Brewing of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has released their Oktoberfest German-style Marzen for 2021. The production run is fairly small for a brewery of Founders size, so much so that the beer is no longer available to order in 15-pack cans, although some 6-pack cans are still available. This is a 6% ABV, 20 IBU and 190 calories per 12-ounce copper colored beer with a slightly sweet, malty flavor.
Bell’s Brewing of Comstock Park, Michigan, has released their Octoberfest Beer. This is a 5.5% ABV, 24 IBU, well-balanced beer that is not too sweet, not too dry. This is another seasonal beer that sells out quite quickly every fall.
Yuengling Brewing of Pottsville, Pennsylvania has released their seasonal Oktoberfest beer. 5.4% ABV and 168 calories per 12-ounce serving, this beer is food friendly and very quaffable. Light copper in color, medium in body and just enough hops to keep the beer from being overly sweet, Yuengling Oktoberfest is a beer that disappears well before the first days of October.
The world’s largest brewing company, AB InBev, has announced the release of Natural Light Vodka. This new product will be in three flavors: lemonade, strawberry lemonade and black cherry lemonade. It will be 30% ABV and ackaged in 750 mililiter and 50 mililiter bottles.
This marks the first time the Natural Light brand will be used in the spirit’s channel. AB InBev has expanded the Natural Light name beyond traditional beer with hard seltzers, sour hard seltzers and fruit flavored beers (under the Naturdays name).
