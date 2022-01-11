ANGOLA — Those who like talking about stories and ideas with others but don’t have time to read a novel are invited to join Trine University’s Short Story Club for this spring, sponsored by the Humanities Institute.
The club meets virtually, with participants receiving a copy of the story and a Zoom link prior to each meeting. All meetings this spring begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Jan. 27, the club will discuss “War Dances” by Sherman Alexie. The story — from Alexie’s 2009 collection of short stories and found in a mix of genres — addresses his complex feelings toward his father and being a father himself.
“A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez will be the topic of discussion on Feb. 24. In this story, a couple finds a winged man near their home, which disrupts their lives as those in their village have different views on who or what this man is.
The club will finish on March 24 discussing “Time & Distance Overcome” by Eula Biss. This essay examines the complicated history of telephone poles, including how they were were used and misused in their early years.
For additional information or to get a story and Zoom link, contact Jeanette Goddard, associate professor in Trine University’s Department of Humanities and Communication and director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
The Humanities Institute coordinates innovative programs and events for the Trine University community and beyond.
