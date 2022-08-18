HAMILTON — Master's Voice from Bristow, Oklahoma, will be live in concert at The Hamilton Life Center located at 4001 Terry Lake Road on Saturday.
Master's Voice is now charting songs nationally and has become one of Hamilton Life Center's most popular groups.
Along with their amazing high tenor and low low bass their stage comedy and spot on message is second to none.
Come and join Ricky, T.J., Lathan and Jerry for a great evening of amazing four-part harmony fun, a news release said.
The pre-show will feature The Hamilton Life Center Band with Scott Wolfrum, Sharon Servis, Brent Ewen,and Marc Hamman along with special guests Barry Frisinger and Allison Thomas.
The Hamilton Life Center Band will play a wide variety of instruments and get the crowd going with music, comedy and even a pathetic song or two, Hamman said.
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Master's Voice takes the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. An offering will also be taken.
